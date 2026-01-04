Canadian Hindu Chambers Of Commerce Delegation Meets CM Yogi, Eyes Investment In UP |

Lucknow: Delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. The Chief Minister welcomed all 24 members of the delegation. Led by the organisation’s Founder President, Naresh Kumar Chawda, the delegation expressed keen interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh in the MSME, religious tourism and hospitality sectors. The Chief Minister assured them of all possible support from the state government. He also invited the members to visit Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, and Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to promote new initiatives in trade, technology and tourism in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. He said that 8–9 years ago, markets during festivals were flooded with Chinese products, but in 2018 the state promoted traditional enterprises through the One District–One Product initiative. These products were provided with design support, technology and platforms, and are showcased at the UP International Trade Show held in the last week of September.

The Chief Minister said that Chinese products have now disappeared from UP markets. The government is supporting all 9.6 million MSME units in the state and ensuring social security for them, benefiting the livelihoods of around 25 million families. Through One District–One Product, these products have been branded and are now being presented as official gifts on major platforms.

The Chief Minister informed the delegation that India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy and also the fastest-growing major economy. Uttar Pradesh ranks among the top three states in terms of economic contribution and is home to the country’s largest population.

He acquainted the delegation with UP’s rapid progress, stating that the state offers immense opportunities with improved security, law and order, and a strong investment environment. At the Global Investors Summit held last year, investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received, of which projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already witnessed ground-breaking ceremonies. The remaining proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore are being prepared for the next round of implementation. He added that members of the Chambers can play a significant role in bringing investment, technology and FDI to UP. Separate policies have been framed for FDI and Fortune 500 companies.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh also represents India’s rich heritage. The world’s largest cultural and spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh, was organised in the state last year, witnessing participation of over 660 million devotees. He also highlighted the state’s abundant water resources and fertile land.

He said that special focus has been given to infrastructure development in recent years. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 55 per cent of the country’s expressway network, with significantly improved connectivity, including greenfield expressways. The state has the largest rail network, metro services in the highest number of cities, a rapid rail system, and the country’s first operational waterway.

The Chief Minister noted that UP currently has 11 domestic and four international airports in operation, with Asia’s largest airport at Jewar set to become operational soon. He said that UP is a land of opportunities, with projects such as a film city and apparel park in Noida, logistics hubs, and the state emerging as a new data centre hub. Four data centres are currently operational, with six more in the pipeline.

He further said that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed more than eight-and-a-half years of stable law and order. Mentioning the upcoming AI City in Lucknow, he highlighted the state’s potential in advanced technologies. The Chief Minister also said that Canadian entrepreneurs and others could contribute to the export of agricultural produce grown by farmers in UP.

He added that the most important sites associated with Buddha and Jain Tirthankars are also located in Uttar Pradesh, offering vast potential for tourism development. Members of the Chambers can play a major role in promoting these destinations globally and informing visitors about the best times to visit. He noted that air and road connectivity to all major pilgrimage sites in UP is excellent.

Founder President and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Canadian Hindu Chambers of Commerce, Naresh Kumar Chawda, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. He said that while Invest India–Invest Canada is organised every year in Canada, in 2026 it will be held three times, with two events focused on Uttar Pradesh. He informed the Chief Minister that his team will work in UP across MSMEs, religious tourism and hospitality sectors.

He also said that during July–August and December–January, children of the Indian diaspora born in Canada will be brought to Uttar Pradesh to visit major religious sites. In addition, the Chambers plan to establish a 50-bed hospital and senior citizen homes in the state.