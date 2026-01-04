Major Recruitment Drive: 1,112 Assistant Professor Posts Planned In UP Medical Colleges

1,112 Assistant Professor Posts Planned In UP Medical Colleges | Representative Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to undertake large-scale recruitment in the medical education sector, with plans to offer around 1,200 government jobs in teaching and technical positions in government medical colleges in 2026. The initiative is aimed at strengthening health services and improving the quality of medical education across the state.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, requisitions have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, for recruitment to various posts in government medical colleges. The proposed recruitment includes 1,112 assistant professor posts, 44 professor posts, and 11 lecturer (pharmacy) posts. Advertisements for these vacancies are expected to be issued shortly.

Officials stated that the recruitment drive is part of a broader strategy to fill long-pending vacancies in medical education institutions and ensure the availability of qualified faculty for newly established colleges. The government believes that timely recruitment of teachers and technical staff is essential for maintaining academic standards and supporting the growing number of medical institutions in the state.

In addition to faculty recruitment, the government is also taking steps to strengthen the nursing workforce. Appointment letters will soon be distributed to 1,230 nursing officers, both male and female, who have been selected through UPPSC. These appointments are expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery in government hospitals and medical colleges.

The government has emphasized that medical education should focus not only on awarding degrees but also on quality training, research, and practical exposure. Over the past several years, the number of medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh has increased substantially, expanding access to medical education beyond a few districts.

With most districts now having medical colleges, ensuring adequate staffing has become a key priority.

Officials said that the appointment of assistant professors, professors, and pharmacy lecturers will improve academic guidance for students, promote research activities, and align medical education in the state with national standards. In the long term, the recruitment drive is expected to contribute to the availability of skilled doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals, leading to improved public health services across Uttar Pradesh.