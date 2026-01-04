UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addressed The Inauguration Of The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in recent years, sports in Uttar Pradesh and across the country have gained a renewed vision, stronger resources, and greater confidence. | X @myogiadityanath

Varanasi: On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in recent years, sports in Uttar Pradesh and across the country have gained a renewed vision, stronger resources, and greater confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event at Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Sigra, Varanasi, where he addressed players and spectators.

He said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 'New Sports Culture' has emerged, strengthening discipline, fitness, and team spirit among the youth. Sports are no longer limited to recreation; they have become a powerful tool for personality development and nation-building.”

He added, “With modern infrastructure, transparent selection systems, and mission-mode implementation of schemes, opportunities for young athletes have expanded significantly. Competitions now extend from village panchayats to the national level, resulting in a sharp rise in the participation and medal wins of UP athletes at international events.”

During the ceremony, an MoU was exchanged between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate for the operation of NCOE. The Chief Minister warmly welcomed all 58 participating teams, 30 men’s and 28 women’s, along with their coaches and officials, who had arrived in Kashi.

CM Yogi said, “Over the last 11–11.5 years, every Indian has witnessed the rise of a new sports culture. Through the Khelo India initiative launched in 2014, Prime Minister Modi revived respect for sports and promoted the idea of holistic development through physical fitness.”

He emphasized that true success in life is possible only with a healthy body. Initiatives such as Khelo India, the Fit India Movement, MP Sports Competitions, and the development of sports infrastructure in every district have transformed the national sporting ecosystem. In Uttar Pradesh, sports have been further promoted through MP-MLA Sports Competitions and rural-level tournaments.

The Chief Minister noted that the Senior National Volleyball Championship is being held in Uttar Pradesh after 43 years, organized by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation. He described the event as a result of Prime Minister Modi’s inspiration, guidance, and leadership. Modern sports infrastructure developed across the state and country reflects this vision, with the state-of-the-art facilities at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium developed under the Smart City project.

Following the MoU between the UP government and SAI, athletes will now receive advanced training under expert guidance at the National Centre of Excellence.

CM Yogi said, “Over the past 8–8.5 years, focused efforts have been made to promote sports across Uttar Pradesh. Playgrounds are being built in every village, stadiums in every district, and mini-stadiums at the block level. Open gyms have been prioritized by urban local bodies and gram panchayats, ensuring access to sports facilities at every level. As a result, UP athletes are now competing and excelling at national, Olympic, Commonwealth, and international championships, winning significantly more medals than in the past.”

Mayor Ashok Tiwari welcomed the guests at the ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya, MLAs Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Dr. Sunil Patel, Tribhuvan Ram, Dr. Awadhesh Singh, and MLCs Hansraj Vishwakarma, Dharmendra Singh, along with other dignitaries, were present.