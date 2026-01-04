‘Gadi Hona’: Drunk Auto Driver Threatens Cops With Snake During Check In Hyderabad - VIDEO

Tension erupted at the Chandrayangutta crossroads in Hyderabad’s Old City on Friday after a drunk auto-rickshaw driver disrupted a routine traffic enforcement drive by threatening police personnel with a live snake. The unusual incident occurred during a drunk-driving check conducted by traffic police in the area.

According to police officials, the auto driver was stopped after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol. Following standard procedure, traffic police seized the vehicle and prepared to shift it to the police station. However, the situation escalated when the driver suddenly picked up a snake and began brandishing it at the officers on duty.

The man allegedly demanded the immediate release of his auto-rickshaw and threatened the policemen, creating panic at the busy junction. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the driver initially apologising to the traffic cop with folded hands and requesting that his vehicle be returned.

In the footage, a traffic policeman is seen using a breath analyser to confirm the driver’s intoxicated state. After the test confirmed alcohol consumption, the driver was challaned and his vehicle seized. Moments later, he is seen holding a snake coiled around his hand and shouting “Gadi hona” (give back my vehicle) at the officer.

Police said the situation was brought under control without injuries, and further action is being taken against the driver.