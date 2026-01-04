CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Sets New Record With Higher Procurement And Faster Payments

During the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26, farmers cultivating ‘Shri Anna’ showed a strong preference for government procurement over open market sales. | Representative Image

Lucknow: During the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26, farmers cultivating ‘Shri Anna’ showed a strong preference for government procurement over open market sales. Compared to the previous year, procurement of millets, sorghum, and maize increased significantly, resulting in higher and timely payments to farmers.

The transparent and farmer-friendly procurement policies of the Yogi

government have strengthened trust among cultivators, encouraging wider participation in the government procurement system.

Procurement of ‘Shri Anna’, which commenced on October 1, has now been successfully completed. This year, a total of 2.13 lakh metric tonnes of millet, 43,562 metric tonnes of sorghum, and 12,208 metric tonnes of maize were procured across the state. Millet procurement was carried out in 33 districts, maize in 25 districts, and sorghum in 11 districts.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Kharif Marketing Year 2025–26 was fixed at ₹3,749 per quintal for sorghum (Maldandi), ₹3,699 for sorghum (Hybrid), ₹2,775 for millet, and ₹2,400 per quintal for maize.

Millet Procurement (2025–26)

Procurement was conducted in 33 districts. A total of 90,513 farmers registered for procurement, out of which 54,253 farmers sold 2.13 lakh metric tonnes of millet. An amount of ₹598.04 crore was paid to farmers.

In comparison, during 2024–25, 1.01 lakh metric tonnes of millet were procured from 19,030 farmers, with payments of approximately ₹268 crore.

Sorghum Procurement (2025–26)

Sorghum procurement took place in 11 districts. A total of 20,307 farmers registered, and 43,562 metric tonnes of sorghum were procured from 13,454 farmers. Payments amounting to ₹162 crore were made.

Maize Procurement (2025–26)

Maize procurement was conducted in 25 districts. A total of 7,106 farmers registered, and 13,209 metric tonnes of maize were procured from 3,445 farmers. Farmers received ₹31.96 crore in payments.

District-wise Procurement

Maize procurement was carried out in 25 districts, including Budaun, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Kannauj, Auraiya, Etawah, Bahraich, Gonda, Ballia, Jaunpur, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, and Lalitpur.

Millet procurement took place in 33 districts, including Budaun, Bulandshahr, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Ballia, Hardoi, and Unnao.

Sorghum procurement was conducted in 11 districts, namely Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.