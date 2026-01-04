CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Offer Around 1,200 Job Opportunities In Medical Education

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously taking concrete and far-sighted steps to strengthen health services and medical education in Uttar Pradesh. In this direction, large-scale recruitment will be undertaken for teaching and technical positions in government medical colleges in 2026. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recruitment will be carried out for the posts of assistant professor, professor, and lecturer (pharmacy) in government medical colleges. Through this initiative, around 1,200 candidates will receive government jobs. This move will not only generate employment for youth but also further strengthen the state’s medical education system. Meanwhile, the Yogi government will soon distribute appointment letters to 1,230 nursing officers (female and male) selected through the Public Service Commission, Prayagraj.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Amit Kumar Ghosh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that vacant posts in the department be filled to ensure maximum employment opportunities for the youth of the state. Accordingly, requisitions for recruitment to the posts of assistant professor, professor, and lecturer (pharmacy) in government medical colleges have been sent to the Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, for selection. He informed that advertisements for these posts will be issued soon. Recruitment will be conducted for nearly 1,200 posts in government medical colleges, including 1,112 assistant professor posts, 44 professor posts, and 11 lecturer (pharmacy) posts.

He further stated that a major step has also been taken to strengthen the nursing cadre. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon distribute appointment letters to 1,230 nursing officers (women and men) selected by the Public Service Commission, Prayagraj. This will further enhance health services in government hospitals and medical colleges across the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly instructed that medical education in the state should not be limited merely to awarding degrees but should be linked with quality, research, and practical training. In line with this vision, the state has witnessed a historic increase in the number of medical colleges over the past nearly nine years. Earlier, medical education was limited to a few districts, but now the goal of establishing medical colleges in almost every district has largely been achieved. Ensuring the availability of qualified teachers and trained staff for the operation of new colleges is a top priority of the government, and this recruitment is a significant step in that direction.

The appointment of assistant professors, professors, and pharmacy lecturers in government medical colleges will provide better guidance to medical students, promote research activities, and help raise the standard of medical education in line with national benchmarks. This will ultimately produce skilled doctors, pharmacists, and health professionals, ensuring improved healthcare services for the general public.