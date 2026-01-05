UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms

The third phase of primary school teacher adjustments in Uttar Pradesh has come under scrutiny, with a teachers’ organisation demanding the cancellation of district-level adjustments over alleged irregularities. |

Lucknow: The third phase of primary school teacher adjustments in Uttar Pradesh has come under scrutiny, with a teachers’ organisation demanding the cancellation of district-level adjustments over alleged irregularities. The Primary Cadre of the National Educational Federation has accused authorities of violating prescribed norms while reallocating teachers in council-run schools.

According to the organisation, the state government had directed that surplus teachers be adjusted in teacher-less and single-teacher schools for the academic session 2025–26. District-level committees were tasked with completing this process by December 30. However, the federation claims that the adjustments were carried out inconsistently across districts, leading to widespread discrepancies. Union representatives alleged that different standards were applied in identifying surplus teachers. In some districts, senior teachers were declared surplus, while in others, junior teachers were reassigned.

The organisation also claimed that instructors and education volunteers were counted as regular teachers, which it said was contrary to existing departmental orders.

Further concerns were raised over the allocation process. In certain districts, teachers were asked to submit preferences before being reassigned, while in others, transfers were made without taking any options. The federation also alleged that in some cases, teachers were shifted to reopen closed schools by rendering other schools single-teacher institutions, even where staffing was already adequate.

Another major issue highlighted was the change of school records on the U-DISE portal without formally relieving teachers from their previous postings or ensuring proper charge transfer, which the organisation said deviated from established procedures.

The federation has demanded that all district-level adjustments be annulled and a uniform, transparent system be implemented. Memorandums have been submitted to senior officials in the basic education department, seeking corrective action at the earliest.