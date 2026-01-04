Uttar Pradesh News: Agra Police Outpost In-Charge Suspended After Milk Vendor Alleges Custodial Abuse

Agra Police Outpost In-Charge Suspended After Milk Vendor Alleges Custodial Abuse | Representational Image

Agra: A case of alleged police brutality has surfaced in Agra’s Chhata police station area, where a milk vendor accused police personnel of severe physical abuse at the Jeevni Mandi police outpost. Following the complaint, the outpost in-charge, Ravindra Kumar, has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

The victim, Narendra Kushwaha, a resident of Veerai village under Saiyan police station limits, stated that he and his brother sell milk using a tempo. On Saturday, they were delivering milk in the Gareeb Nagar area of Jeevni Mandi when a local dispute was underway nearby. Police personnel allegedly detained some individuals involved in the altercation and asked Narendra to take them to the police station in his tempo.

Narendra claimed that when he explained he did not know how to drive, police personnel became aggressive, assaulted him, and forcibly took him to the police outpost. He alleged that he was beaten severely, struck repeatedly on the soles of his feet, and that the nail of his toe was forcibly removed.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addressed The Inauguration Of The 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship

He was later booked under preventive sections for breach of peace, and his tempo was seized. The victim also alleged that cash and his mobile phone were taken.

DCP City Syed Ali Abbas confirmed that the accused outpost in-charge has been suspended, a new officer has been appointed, and departmental proceedings are underway