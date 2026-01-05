'Man Assaulted, Wife Molested, Son Stripped Naked': Delhi Family Attacked By Group; Shameful Incident Caught On CCTV

'Man Assaulted, Wife Molested, Son Stripped Naked': Delhi Family Attacked By Group; Incident Caught On CCTV | X/@Deb_livnletliv

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, where a family was attacked and stripped by a group of men on January 2. The incident was caught on camera and the disturbing video surfaced online. According to a report published by NDTV, the man was brutally beaten, while his wife was allegedly molested.

As per the report, the man's son was also stripped naked by the group. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Garg. He reportedly runs a gym with his wife in the basement of his house in Laxmi Nagar.

Garg alleged that Satish Yadav, the gym's caretaker, cheated him and tried to take over the business. It led to a dispute between the two.

As per Garg, on the day of the incident, Yadav and his men followed him and his wife when they went to the basement to check water leakage, and then an argument broke out between them, reported The Times of India. The matter escalated and the men attacked Garg.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

The victim also alleged that his wife was molested by the men during the altercation. When the son came down after hearing the commotion, the accused reportedly caught him and dragged him onto the road. They then stripped him and thrashed him publicly, the victim alleged.

"I was standing outside. Then Pintu Yadav's servant Shubham Yadav and he pushed me... After that, Pintu Yadav and Shubham Yadav tore away my clothes and kept punching me in the face... Pintu Yadav has a fitness centre below our place," the man told ANI.

The victim told reporters that his son's wedding is scheduled in 10 days. He further added that after the incident, both his sons left the house and their phones were switched off.

As per NDTV, the couple's son suffered head injuries and broken tooth.

"This property is in our name. Can't we stand on our own property? That day, my husband and I were standing outside the house. Just then, a boy, Shubham Yadav, came and grabbed my husband. When I tried to save my husband, a man named Pintu Yadav came. He stopped his Thar vehicle so fast that my husband narrowly escaped death," the man's wife told ANI.

“Vikas Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Shubham Yadav started beating my husband. Before I could save my husband, they threw him to the ground near a tree and pushed me away. They kicked me in the stomach, they pulled my hair. They humiliated me so much... I ran to the police station for help. By the time these people had entered the house and dragged my son away. They stripped him of all his clothes. He was beaten naked. People were watching. My son kept pleading with folded hands,” she added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police reportedly arrested Yadav, while three other accused are still on the run. A manhunt operation has been launched in the matter to nab the absconding accused.