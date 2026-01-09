Social Media Post Exposes Delhi’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy After DTC Bus Seen Emitting Thick Black Smoke

A video posted on X by user Vineet Kumar, showing a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus belching thick black smoke on city roads. The post directly questions why Delhi Traffic Police are not enforcing mandatory Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates on public buses, which are promoted as an eco-friendly alternative to private vehicles.

Kumar tagged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Traffic Police, DTC headquarters, and other officials, demanding answers, "Will Delhi Traffic Police not check the PUC of this bus polluting Delhi's air?"

Delhi Traffic Police quickly responded, forwarding the complaint to the Transport Department's Pollution Control unit for action. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over vehicular emissions amid Delhi's persistent air pollution crisis.

Despite recent government crackdowns, including impounding around 100 polluting buses in December 2025 and a permanent "no PUC, no fuel" policy, critics point to uneven enforcement on state-run fleets.

Public transport like DTC buses is meant to reduce overall emissions, yet poorly maintained vehicles undermine these efforts. The BJP-led government under CM Rekha Gupta has pledged stronger measures in 2026, including expanding electric buses and stricter norms.