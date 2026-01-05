 Gas Leak, Fire At ONGC Oil Well In Andhra Pradesh’s Malkipuram Mandal; Locals Evacuated To Safer Location; Video
Panic gripped Irusumandalam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district after crude-mixed gas leaked at high pressure from an ONGC well, engulfing the area and triggering a fire. Residents living nearby were evacuated as senior officials rushed to the spot. Repair operations are underway to douse the blaze, with no injuries reported so far.

Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Panic gripped locals in a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district following a massive gas leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well. According to reports, crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted at high pressure from the ONGC well.

A thick envelope of gas engulfed the entire area. After the gas leak, fire also erupted near the ONGC well. People living in the nearby area of the ONGC well were evacuated. After receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the spot.

Visuals From The Spot:

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," an official of of the Maharatna company told PTI.

The well, located in a remote area, is operated by production contractor Deep Industries Ltd. The incident took place in Malkipuram Mandal’s Irusumandalam. The company reportedly has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year.

"The area has been cordoned off, cooling operations commenced, and ONGC has mobilised the crisis management teams. Preparatory work is in progress to facilitate well-control and, if required, capping of the well," the company said in a statement.

"ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, including mobilisation arrangements to support advanced well- control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment," it added.

An operation has been launched to carry out the repair work and douse the blaze. So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the incident.

According to reports, Deep Industries Ltd is a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC and had won a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh.

