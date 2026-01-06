Bihar News: Activist Flags Alleged Irregularities In Land Allotment For Lalu Family’s New House

Lalu Prasad Yadav | File Photo

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s reported plan to shift to new private house in Kautilya Nagar after the state building construction department asked former deputy chief minister and his wife Rabri Devi to vacate her 10, Circular Road, may go haywire as a social activist, Guddu Baba, has claimed that the land was allotted to the family to construct house in violation of rules.

Vikas Chandra aka Guddu Baba has dedicated himself to cleaning up Ganga river by taking a number of initiatives, from cremating unclaimed cadavers found floating in the river to helping activate dysfunctional sewage treatment plants. Guddu Baba has written to Bihar deputy chief minister and state revenue and land reforms minister Vijay Kumar Sinha demanding an investigation into the land in Kautilya Nagar on which Lalu's new residence was built. He alleged that the land in question belonged to the Veterinary College, claiming that rules were disregarded in the allocation of the land and that a thorough investigation was needed.

The social activist claimed that in 1986, a cooperative society was formed in Kautilya Nagar, and 20 acres of land were leased to MLAs and MPs, where they built their houses. He alleged that these individuals did not adhere to the terms and conditions of the lease.

Rabri Devi received a notice to vacate her 10 Circular Road residence after the formation of new NDA government in the state. This has been the main residence of the Lalu family since 2006. Last month, Rabri Devi was allotted a new residence at 39 Harding Road. This residence was allocated to her in her capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council.