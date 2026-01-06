 Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai announced the Viksit Bharat Gram-Jyoti (G-Ram-Ji) Act, 2025, calling it a major rural reform aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision. The Act guarantees 125 days of employment for rural families, mandates wage payment within seven days with interest-like compensation for delays, and aims to improve transparency while boosting village incomes statewide.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai on Monday announced the state’s most significant rural development scheme, the “Viksit Bharat Gram-Jyoti (G-Ram-Ji) Act, 2025,”. The scheme will act as a historic step in rural development. It is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Heralded as a more effective, enhanced, and transparent version of the MNREGA scheme, the new Act, formally known as the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, is set to strengthen the rural economy.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP office, CM Sai confirmed that the key and most impactful feature of the legislation is the legal assurance of 125 days of guaranteed employment for all registered rural families, a substantial increase from the current 100 days. This expansion is expected to boost laborers' income significantly, providing greater financial stability to villages across the state. Furthermore, a critical financial reform targets the long-standing issue of payment delays by mandating that all wages be disbursed within a strict deadline of seven days. Crucially, any payments delayed beyond this stipulated period will incur an additional compensation, which will be treated exactly like interest for the affected laborers.

In a move to safeguard agricultural activities and prevent a labor crunch, the Act also mandates a 60-day pause in project work during the critical sowing and harvesting seasons. This measure is specifically intended to curb rural migration and stabilize agricultural production by ensuring farmers have access to sufficient local labor during these vital periods. CM Sai also emphasized that the robust new system is designed to eliminate prevalent issues that plagued the former scheme, such as the creation of fake master rolls and complications in the registration process, thereby increasing transparency and ensuring that direct and measurable benefits reach only the genuine laborers.

Read Also
'PM Modi Knew I Was Not Happy': US President Donald Trump Warns Of More Tariffs If India Continues...
article-image

The G-Ram-Ji Act is structured around four critical areas of focus: water security, rural infrastructure, disaster security, and livelihood enrichment, and it will prioritize essential works such as water conservation and the development of irrigation structures. Ultimately, the legislation is expected to bolster and integrate activities like agriculture, animal husbandry, and skill development, paving the way for sustainable employment and long-term prosperity in villages, he said. The financial shift in the Centre-State expenditure ratio for these rural employment schemes to 60:40 under the new Act, however, will put an estimated additional financial burden of Rs 2,000 crore on the state of Chhattisgarh. During the press conference several state BJP office-bearers, including General Secretary Yashwant Jain and Akhilesh Soni were present.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes
High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes
School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And Logistics Issues
School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And Logistics Issues
Palghar News: Vasai Police Recover ₹35 Lakh Gold After Wrong Scooter Mix-Up
Palghar News: Vasai Police Recover ₹35 Lakh Gold After Wrong Scooter Mix-Up

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park

Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Bihar News: Activist Flags Alleged Irregularities In Land Allotment For Lalu Family’s New House

Bihar News: Activist Flags Alleged Irregularities In Land Allotment For Lalu Family’s New House

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Ex-Boyfriend Looted Lakhs Before Fleeing From US

Nikitha Godishala Murder: Ex-Boyfriend Looted Lakhs Before Fleeing From US