UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural Education Opportunities

Lucknow: Rural youth in Uttar Pradesh will soon have access to modern study facilities within their own villages, as the UP government plans to establish digital libraries in all digital villages by January 30. The initiative aims to reduce the need for migration to cities for preparation for civil services and other competitive examinations by providing technology-enabled learning resources at the gram panchayat level.

According to officials, procurement of IT equipment for these digital libraries is being completed district-wise, while the purchase of furniture is targeted to be finalised by January 26. Once these processes are completed, the libraries will be ready for operation from gram panchayat secretariats.

The digital libraries will be equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, LED screens, CCTV cameras, computer systems, and modern furniture. In addition to physical books, the libraries will provide access to a wide range of digital learning material, including e-books, video lectures, audio content, quizzes, and other educational resources. Officials said that this digital content will enable students to prepare for competitive examinations and skill-based assessments while staying in their villages.

Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh said that each digital library is being developed with an estimated expenditure of around ₹4 lakh. This includes approximately ₹2 lakh for books, ₹1.30 lakh for IT equipment, and about ₹70,000 for furniture. The facilities are being designed to ensure a standardised learning environment across rural areas.

The initiative is being implemented in a phased manner across all districts. Management of the digital libraries will be handled at the panchayat level by gram pradhans and panchayat secretaries, while designated assistant officers will carry out regular monitoring to ensure proper functioning and maintenance.

Officials said the project is intended to strengthen educational infrastructure in rural areas and provide equal access to learning opportunities. By making advanced study resources available at the village level, the programme is expected to support students preparing for employment and competitive examinations, while also contributing to improved educational outcomes in rural Uttar Pradesh.