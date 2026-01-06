 UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural Education Opportunities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural Education Opportunities

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural Education Opportunities

Rural students in Uttar Pradesh will soon access modern study facilities in gram panchayats, including IT-enabled libraries with e-books, video lectures, and digital learning tools. The initiative, costing around ₹4 lakh per library, is expected to improve educational outcomes and reduce migration to cities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:43 AM IST
article-image
Rural youth in Uttar Pradesh will soon have access to modern study facilities within their own villages, as the UP government plans to establish digital libraries in all digital villages by January 30. | AI

Lucknow: Rural youth in Uttar Pradesh will soon have access to modern study facilities within their own villages, as the UP government plans to establish digital libraries in all digital villages by January 30. The initiative aims to reduce the need for migration to cities for preparation for civil services and other competitive examinations by providing technology-enabled learning resources at the gram panchayat level.

According to officials, procurement of IT equipment for these digital libraries is being completed district-wise, while the purchase of furniture is targeted to be finalised by January 26. Once these processes are completed, the libraries will be ready for operation from gram panchayat secretariats.

The digital libraries will be equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, LED screens, CCTV cameras, computer systems, and modern furniture. In addition to physical books, the libraries will provide access to a wide range of digital learning material, including e-books, video lectures, audio content, quizzes, and other educational resources. Officials said that this digital content will enable students to prepare for competitive examinations and skill-based assessments while staying in their villages.

Panchayati Raj Director Amit Kumar Singh said that each digital library is being developed with an estimated expenditure of around ₹4 lakh. This includes approximately ₹2 lakh for books, ₹1.30 lakh for IT equipment, and about ₹70,000 for furniture. The facilities are being designed to ensure a standardised learning environment across rural areas.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Vikhroli AIMIM Candidate Moves Court After Nomination Rejected Over Alleged Denial Of Correction
BMC Elections 2026: Vikhroli AIMIM Candidate Moves Court After Nomination Rejected Over Alleged Denial Of Correction
Maharashtra Govt Forms SIT To Probe 27,000 Fake Birth, Death Certificates In Yavatmal Village Of 1,300 Population
Maharashtra Govt Forms SIT To Probe 27,000 Fake Birth, Death Certificates In Yavatmal Village Of 1,300 Population
Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Security Guard Dies By Suicide After Shooting Himself With Licensed Revolver In Kandivali
Mumbai Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Security Guard Dies By Suicide After Shooting Himself With Licensed Revolver In Kandivali
BMC Polls 2026: 'No Complaint Against Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Probe Pending Against Returning Officer,' Says State Election Chief Dinesh Waghmare
BMC Polls 2026: 'No Complaint Against Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Probe Pending Against Returning Officer,' Says State Election Chief Dinesh Waghmare
Read Also
School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And...
article-image

The initiative is being implemented in a phased manner across all districts. Management of the digital libraries will be handled at the panchayat level by gram pradhans and panchayat secretaries, while designated assistant officers will carry out regular monitoring to ensure proper functioning and maintenance.

School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And Logistics Issues

Officials said the project is intended to strengthen educational infrastructure in rural areas and provide equal access to learning opportunities. By making advanced study resources available at the village level, the programme is expected to support students preparing for employment and competitive examinations, while also contributing to improved educational outcomes in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural...

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural...

Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park

Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Bihar News: Activist Flags Alleged Irregularities In Land Allotment For Lalu Family’s New House

Bihar News: Activist Flags Alleged Irregularities In Land Allotment For Lalu Family’s New House

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Stone For ₹1,700-Crore Gangasagar Bridge | VIDEO