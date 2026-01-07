Odisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar; 2 Killed | X @Deadlykalesh

Bhubaneswar: A saddening incident took place on January 3, 2026 (Saturday), in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing shocking reactions from netizens. In the video, it can be seen that a vehicle identified as a bus was on its way to its destination but slowed down at a traffic signal.

In front of the bus were several vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw that had already stopped at the signal and was waiting for it to turn green so that they could go about their daily lives. The oncoming bus came to a halt upon seeing the auto-rickshaw ahead of it, in front of which there was another bus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, it can be seen that after halting for a moment, the bus suddenly started moving forward towards the auto-rickshaw, crushing it badly between the two buses. The impact was extremely severe, leading to the death of the auto-rickshaw driver and a woman passenger who was inside it. Upon seeing the auto-rickshaw being badly crushed, commuters and passersby rushed to the accident spot to help the two people who were in it.

The bus that rammed into the auto-rickshaw can be seen reversing in the video, clearly showing the severity of the accident. The auto-rickshaw lay completely crushed at the spot. In a bizarre move, the second bus, in front of which the auto-rickshaw had been standing, started moving as if no accident had taken place. However, alert citizens promptly tried to stop the bus by shouting and waving at the driver, who eventually halted the vehicle.