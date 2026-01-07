 Odisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar; 2 Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar; 2 Killed

Odisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar; 2 Killed

A viral video from Bhubaneswar shows a bus suddenly moving forward at a traffic signal and crushing an auto-rickshaw between two buses. The impact killed the auto driver and a woman passenger. Bystanders rushed to help as one bus reversed and another initially tried to move on before being stopped by alert citizens.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar; 2 Killed | X @Deadlykalesh

Bhubaneswar: A saddening incident took place on January 3, 2026 (Saturday), in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing shocking reactions from netizens. In the video, it can be seen that a vehicle identified as a bus was on its way to its destination but slowed down at a traffic signal.

In front of the bus were several vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw that had already stopped at the signal and was waiting for it to turn green so that they could go about their daily lives. The oncoming bus came to a halt upon seeing the auto-rickshaw ahead of it, in front of which there was another bus.

Read Also
Saudi Arabia's Madinah Rose Ice Cream Goes Viral In Hyderabad! Here's Why It Should Feature On Your...
article-image

In the video, it can be seen that after halting for a moment, the bus suddenly started moving forward towards the auto-rickshaw, crushing it badly between the two buses. The impact was extremely severe, leading to the death of the auto-rickshaw driver and a woman passenger who was inside it. Upon seeing the auto-rickshaw being badly crushed, commuters and passersby rushed to the accident spot to help the two people who were in it.

The bus that rammed into the auto-rickshaw can be seen reversing in the video, clearly showing the severity of the accident. The auto-rickshaw lay completely crushed at the spot. In a bizarre move, the second bus, in front of which the auto-rickshaw had been standing, started moving as if no accident had taken place. However, alert citizens promptly tried to stop the bus by shouting and waving at the driver, who eventually halted the vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips: Report
Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips: Report
Sebi Extends Deadline For New MF Distributor Incentives, Additional Commission Structure To Start From March 1
Sebi Extends Deadline For New MF Distributor Incentives, Additional Commission Structure To Start From March 1
China Leverages Rare Earth Control For Strategic Power, Supply Dominance Turns Minerals Into A Geopolitical Tool
China Leverages Rare Earth Control For Strategic Power, Supply Dominance Turns Minerals Into A Geopolitical Tool
Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series
Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Most Incompetent Foreign Minister': TMC's Saket Gokhale Hits Out At S Jaishankar, Says 'Trump...

'Most Incompetent Foreign Minister': TMC's Saket Gokhale Hits Out At S Jaishankar, Says 'Trump...

Odisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar;...

Odisha Road Accident: Viral Video Shows Bus Ramming Auto-Rickshaw At Traffic Signal In Bhubaneswar;...

Saudi Arabia's Madinah Rose Ice Cream Goes Viral In Hyderabad! Here's Why It Should Feature On Your...

Saudi Arabia's Madinah Rose Ice Cream Goes Viral In Hyderabad! Here's Why It Should Feature On Your...

PM Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Strategic Partnership & Regional Peace

PM Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Strategic Partnership & Regional Peace

AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It...

AP Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Beaten To Death By Villagers In Sri Sathya Sai District After It...