Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son Before Ending her Life Over Dispute With Husband

Representational Image |

Hyderabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Telangana's capital Hyderabad, where a 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son before ending her life. The woman, identified as Sushma, took the extreme step reportedly due to a dispute with her husband.

According to a report published in NDTV, Sushma was married to Yashwanth Reddy four years ago. Reddy is a chartered accountant. According to the report, there had been regular fights between the couple in recent times.

The couple had a 10-month-old son, Yashavardhan Reddy. As per the police, Sushma had gone to her mother Lalitha's home for shopping. However, at the house, she went to a room with Yashavardhan and locked the room from inside.

When Yashwanth Reddy returned from work, he found the door of the bedroom locked. Despite repeated knocking, Sushma did not respond. Yashwanth then broke open the door. He was shocked to see Sushma and Yashavardhan lying unconscious. They were declared dead.

Lalitha also tried to end her life upon seeing her daughter and grandson dead. She was shifted to hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case in the matter and launched a detailed investigation.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a hospital for postmortem. The police are also recording statements of family members of the deceased to know the exact reason for Sushma's suicide.