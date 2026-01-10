Kerala Lottery Result: January 10, 2026 - Karunya KR-738 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-738 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, January 03 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-738 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-738 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, January 10, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-738 for Saturday, 10-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KM 649494 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: RAJAN P K

Agency No.: Y 3048

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 649494 KB 649494

KC 649494 KD 649494

KE 649494 KF 649494

KG 649494 KH 649494

KJ 649494 KK 649494 KL 649494

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KH 579575 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: K VASANTHI

Agency No.: R 6400

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KF 778280 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAN

Agency No.: R 4119

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0487 1187 1453 2385 4218 4316 4387 4613 4760 4919 5473 6233 6303 6352 6355 7844 8247 9151 9422

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0062 1281 2894 4446 7315 7324

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0296 0325 0370 2321 2785 2950 3362 3488 4253 4675 5017 5354 5525 5937 6083 6116 7360 7376 7719 8197 8796 8924 8988 9709 9753

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0016 0140 0444 0503 0539 0590 0938 1034 1211 1248 1262 1334 1649 1825 1897 2003 2009 2021 2036 2283 2662 2676 2767 2800 2857 2875 3104 3127 3202 3385 3566 4009 4010 4118 4125 4397 4422 4836 4850 4890 4896 4978 5091 5105 5107 5217 5436 5437 5468 6009 6248 6502 6735 6973 7049 7213 7245 7397 7488 7861 7947 8040 8226 8277 8433 8451 8457 8591 8758 8806 8808 8933 9032 9200 9549 9715

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0136 0208 0284 0287 0395 0594 1242 1279 1412 1507 1566 1617 1710 1724 1738 1810 1929 1933 1938 1945 2007 2079 2251 2483 2603 2617 2754 2757 2766 2937 2953 2993 3006 3017 3020 3029 3051 3123 3131 3329 3394 3402 3416 3582 3608 3852 4011 4163 4500 4588 4615 4625 4724 4782 4958 5155 5160 5407 5551 5649 5731 5958 6130 6264 6329 6595 6724 7052 7141 7170 7319 7525 7549 7550 7656 7833 8014 8154 8265 8322 8473 8613 8627 8665 8917 9143 9185 9295 9404 9427 9435 9498

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0003 0040 0063 0109 0144 0200 0321 0368 0400 0420 0423 0460 0697 0807 0810 0813 0821 1036 1051 1249 1256 1298 1303 1402 1421 1446 1628 1861 1866 1977 2067 2117 2138 2381 2521 2740 2789 2805 2808 2849 2906 2940 3059 3120 3138 3172 3187 3374 3502 3522 3578 3793 3902 4070 4216 4278 4306 4350 4390 4391 4402 4469 4489 4534 4543 4580 4861 4967 5092 5249 5398 5404 5453 5532 5566 5646 5775 5877 5880 5962 6028 6068 6096 6113 6141 6151 6155 6277 6287 6293 6372 6488 6547 6616 6656 6966 6979 7038 7083 7151 7195 7223 7257 7468 7610 7666 7691 7710 7714 7753 7786 7791 7795 7818 7886 8225 8246 8266 8298 8404 8479 8498 8552 8561 8562 8577 8697 8709 8723 8866 8940 9017 9124 9284 9302 9386 9499 9525 9612 9653 9726 9755 9897 9972

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.