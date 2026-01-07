 'Most Incompetent Foreign Minister': TMC's Saket Gokhale Hits Out At S Jaishankar, Says 'Trump Humiliating PM Every Day'
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale criticised External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, calling him the “most incompetent foreign minister” India has had. Reacting to a media clip of Jaishankar’s remarks in Luxembourg, Gokhale alleged US President Donald Trump humiliates Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly and accused the media of pushing PR-driven narratives.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling him the “most incompetent foreign minister” the country has ever had, while alleging that US President Donald Trump “humiliates” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a daily basis.

Gokhale’s remarks came in response to a video clip shared by Hindustan Times on X, which highlighted Jaishankar’s recent interaction with the Indian community in Luxembourg. The thumbnail of the video read, “‘Look at your own region’: Jaishankar breathes fire,” while the caption stated that the External Affairs Minister had strongly criticised “people sitting far away” for interfering in India’s internal affairs.

Reacting to the post, the TMC MP accused sections of the media of indulging in public relations-driven coverage. “With Trump humiliating Modi every day, pliant media needs to stop this boring PR of ‘Jaishankar breathes fire’. Jaishankar holds his breath whenever Trump speaks. So does Modi,” Gokhale wrote.

He further added, “No one’s buying this ‘laal aankh’ nonsense about the most incompetent foreign minister we’ve ever had.”

Jaishankar’s remarks were made during his six-day official visit to France and Luxembourg, where he addressed members of the Indian diaspora. During the interaction, the External Affairs Minister spoke against external interference in India’s affairs and urged critics to focus on issues within their own regions.

