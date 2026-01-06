 School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And Logistics Issues
Ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board exams, the MSSHSP Association has urged the state education board to hold discussions to resolve key issues. Principals have opposed mandatory CCTV installation in classrooms, sought revised remuneration for exam staff and requested waiver of penalties imposed due to technical payment failures.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
In a letter sent to the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education, the teachers have asked the board to retrieve the compulsion of installing CCTV cameras in all the classrooms. | Canva

Mumbai: Ahead of the secondary and higher secondary board exams, Maharashtra state secondary and higher secondary school principals (MSSHSP) association urged the authorities to hold a discussion ahead of this year’s 10th and 12th board exams to resolve several issues beforehand to ensure a smooth examination process.

Opposition to classroom CCTV mandate

In a letter sent to the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education, the teachers have asked the board to retrieve the compulsion of installing CCTV cameras in all the classrooms.

“Earlier there was a compulsion to install CCTV cameras in the campus premises, however now they are asking us to install them in all the classrooms. There are 30-35 classrooms in all the schools and it adds to the financial burden of the schools. It will charge additional three to five lakhs, and additional maintenance costs that the schools will not be able to bear,” said Tanaji Mane, Chairman of MSSHSP.

Demand for higher remuneration for exam staff

The principals association requested a dialogue to revise the remuneration of center directors, supervisors and associated staff as they have to travel longer distances due to the changing examination center. “The students and teachers all are shuffled during the exams, so the students have to travel a long distance and the teachers have to go back to their schools to teach other grades, which is exhausting for all,” said Mane.

In addition, they requested that the board not give the task of checking papers to the principal as they are the custodian in the work of checking the papers as the head of the center for class 10th and 12th examinations.

At administration level, there have been changes in the payment of board exam fees to the state board, because of which the payments have bounced and led to penalties of lakhs to the schools. “We are urging them to waive off the penalty charges to the payment overdue when they occur due to technical reasons,” said Mane.

