Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley National Park, globally recognized for its exceptional natural beauty and rich biodiversity, is set to unveil a new attraction following the discovery of a distinct natural landform named the “Green Cave.”

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap while having interaction with media confirmed that integrating the Green Cave into the tourism map is expected to significantly boost local employment opportunities and accelerate regional development. The Forest Department is actively preparing to open the cave to the public soon, allowing tourists to experience its unique features firsthand.

The Green Cave is located in Compartment No. 85 of the Kutumsar complex. It derives its name from the microscopic green microbial layers found on the stalactites (lime formations) that hang from the cave's walls and ceiling. Constructed from limestone and shale, this geological feature is considered one of Kanger Valley’s most rare and specialized caves.

Access to the site requires navigating a path across large stones. Upon entering, visitors are immediately drawn to the green, microbially-covered walls. Deeper inside, the cave opens into a large chamber featuring brilliant, massive stalactites and flow-stones—stone layers formed by running water—which contribute to the site’s natural grandeur.

Situated within dense forests, the cave's distinct structure and natural aesthetic are positioning it as a significant new tourism hub. The Forest Department is overseeing strict security and regular monitoring of the site. Infrastructure development is currently underway, including the creation of access roads and pedestrian paths to ensure visitor convenience.

Top officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force V. Srinivasan and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Arun Pandey, have played an important role in driving this tourism development initiative for the National Park.