 UP: 2 Sisters Electrocuted After Contact With Immersion Rod In Muzaffarnagar
Two sisters, aged 21 and 19, were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with an electric immersion heater rod at their home in Muzaffarnagar’s Rampuri area. Police said the incident occurred accidentally while heating water. The family requested no post-mortem, after which the bodies were handed over following legal formalities.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Representative image

Muzaffarnagar: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. A 21-year-old woman and her 19-year-old sister were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with an electric immersion water heater rod used to heat water at home. The incident took place in the Rampuri area.

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Nidhi and 19-year-old Laxmi. Reportedly, Nidhi accidentally touched the immersion rod, receiving a severe electric shock. Seeing this, her younger sister rushed to her aid, but she too was electrocuted.

The bereaved family of the deceased requested that the bodies not be sent for post-mortem. The police completed the necessary legal procedures and handed the bodies over to the family.

The accident occurred while using a household appliance and is being treated as an accident, according to police.

Minister Visits Bereaved Family

Kapil Dev Agarwal, Minister of State in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, also visited the family of the deceased sisters. He consoled the grieving family and expressed his deep condolences.

