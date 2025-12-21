MP News: 16-Year-Old Electrocuted While Working On Field In Chhatarpur | AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in Bangayan village under the Nowgong police station area. The deceased was identified as Anil Kushwaha.

The family stated that on Saturday at around 9:30 am, Anil went to his field to start the pump. While switching it on, he received a severe electric shock, causing him to lose consciousness. He then collapsed on the ground.

No one was present at the field at the time of the incident, due to which even rescue efforts could not be made.

Later, around 12:30 pm, when family members reached the field, they found the pump switched off.

On checking nearby, they discovered Anil lying unconscious on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the Chhatarpur District Hospital in a private vehicle.

Here, unfortunately, the doctor on emergency duty declared him dead on arrival.

The incident was reported to the Nowgong police. The body has been sent to the post-mortem house at the district hospital and further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

The incident has left the family devastated and a pall of grief has enveloped the village.