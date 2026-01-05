Delhi Riots Case: BJP, Congress Differ On Supreme Court’s Denial Of Bail To Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid | VIDEO

Political reactions intensify after the Supreme Court denies bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case | File Photo

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to deny bail to student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP welcoming the verdict, while the Congress expressed disappointment, arguing that bail should have been granted as the accused have spent nearly five years in custody.

VIDEO | Patna: Reacting to the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) says, “The Supreme Court looked at the entire conspiracy evidence and found that they were not eligible for bail. Those who… pic.twitter.com/MAzvXrTizJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2026

BJP welcomes verdict, calls it evidence-based

Reacting to the verdict, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the apex court had carefully examined the evidence on record before arriving at its conclusion.

“As far as I have seen and heard, the Supreme Court examined all the evidence related to the conspiracy in detail and concluded that their case was not fit for bail, as they were found to be the main perpetrators,” he said.

Delhi: On the Supreme Court denying the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case, Minister Kapil Mishra says, "This once again proves what people have been saying—that the Delhi riots were a well-thought-out conspiracy. The violence was carried out… pic.twitter.com/uEWsn8LmUC — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

Kapil Mishra terms riots a ‘well-thought-out conspiracy’

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra described the judgment as a validation of long-standing claims that the 2020 Delhi riots were not spontaneous.

“This decision once again proves what people have been saying—that the Delhi riots were a well-thought-out conspiracy. The violence was carried out with deliberate planning and preparation. The Supreme Court’s decision in the cases of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam supports the view that these riots were orchestrated as part of a larger conspiracy,” he said.

Delhi: On the Supreme Court denying the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case, Minister Ashish Sood says, "Sharjeel Imam has worked to conspire against and divide this country, and I strongly condemn him in the harshest terms. There are people in… pic.twitter.com/XP4ZAH0z9R — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

Ashish Sood seeks accountability from political parties

Another Delhi Minister, Ashish Sood, strongly criticised Sharjeel Imam and demanded accountability from political parties associated with him in the past.

“Sharjeel Imam worked to conspire against and divide this country, and I condemn him in the strongest terms. There are people in the Assembly who have shared platforms with him. Their party should apologise to the nation. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has been seen sharing platforms with Sharjeel Imam in the past and should apologise today,” Sood said.

Delhi: On Supreme Court denying Bail To Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam on Delhi riots conspiracy case, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "It is a very good development and should have happened, and in any case, the Rioters should not have been released from Delhi’s jails. This… pic.twitter.com/D5ZV3zxC3j — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

Sirsa says strict action necessary to deter riots

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also welcomed the verdict, stating that strict action against those involved in riots is necessary.

“This is a very good development. Rioters should not have been released from Delhi’s jails in any case. This highlights the difference in governance under the BJP. Strict action is taken here, whereas under Congress rule, such individuals often roamed freely and were even rewarded with positions, security, or political posts,” he remarked.

Delhi: On the Supreme Court denying the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case, Congress leader Udit Raj says, “They should have been granted bail. Five years have passed. Has the police investigation not been completed? People are sent to jail after… pic.twitter.com/EKSnYrbCLk — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

Congress questions prolonged incarceration without bail

On the other hand, Congress leaders expressed reservations about the Supreme Court’s decision. Congress leader Udit Raj said bail should have been granted, given the length of incarceration.

“They should have been granted bail, as five years have already passed. It is unfortunate that even after five years, the police investigation has still not been completed. I believe bail should have been given to them. Secondly, the real conspirators behind the Delhi riots have not been arrested. It is true that people came from outside during the riots, but the police and the government did not examine that angle,” he told IANS, claiming that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam have been unfairly targeted and asserting that the government acted with a communal bias.

Lucknow, UP: On the Supreme Court denying the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case, Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui says, "The Supreme Court is the highest judicial authority. I do not have complete knowledge of the case, such as what evidence… pic.twitter.com/6ObhWE7vf7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2026

Some Congress leaders avoid direct comment

Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui took a more cautious stance, saying he lacked detailed knowledge of the case.

“The Supreme Court is the highest judicial authority. I do not know what evidence was presented or on what grounds the bail petitions were argued. Whatever decision the court has taken must have been based on the merits of the case, or perhaps the defence could not present sufficient grounds,” he said.

Congress Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai also refrained from commenting directly on the verdict. “Courts deliver judgments based on evidence. I cannot comment on a decision given by the judiciary,” he stated.

SC cites material showing prima facie conspiracy

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court denied bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, citing sufficient material placed by the prosecution to indicate their involvement in an alleged criminal conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

At the same time, the apex court granted bail to five other accused in the case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed.

All seven had challenged the Delhi High Court’s earlier order denying them bail under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar read out a detailed judgment before pronouncing the verdict. The court observed that bail decisions must be based on the specific role attributed to each accused and clarified that it cannot treat all individuals equally for the purpose of granting bail.

