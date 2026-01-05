 Youths Seen Performing Dangerous Stunts On Moving Car In Himachal's Lahaul Valley - VIDEO
Youths Seen Performing Dangerous Stunts On Moving Car In Himachal's Lahaul Valley - VIDEO

A viral video from Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Valley shows young tourists performing dangerous stunts on a steep road near Sissu village. The clip captures individuals hanging out of car windows and sunroofs, waving and filming while vehicles move along sharp mountain curves.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Viral video shows young tourists risking their lives by hanging out of car windows while filming on a steep road | X/@GemsHimachal

A disturbing video showing tourists performing reckless stunts on moving vehicles in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Valley has gone viral on social media, triggering fresh concerns over road safety in high-altitude tourist zones. The incident was reported near Sissu village, an area known for its steep, winding roads and accident-prone terrain.

What the Viral Video Shows

The six-second video captures a convoy of cars, including SUVs, moving slowly along a narrow mountain road with sharp curves and steep drop-offs near Sissu. While young tourists are seen hanging out from car windows and filming videos on their phones.

The stunts appear to be performed for thrill and social media content, with tourists laughing and posing despite the obvious danger

Clear Violation of Motor Vehicles Act

Such actions constitute dangerous driving under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The offence carries penalties ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000, possible licence suspension, and even imprisonment of up to six months, depending on the severity of the violation.

Rising Pattern of Reckless Tourism

The video shows a recurring trend in Himachal Pradesh, where tourist-driven recklessness has increasingly led to accidents. Authorities and locals have repeatedly warned against such behaviour, especially after incidents like a 2025 accident in Dalhousie that left over 20 people injured following a vehicle rollover.

Officials continue to urge visitors to respect traffic rules and local terrain, warning that momentary thrill-seeking can result in irreversible consequences.

