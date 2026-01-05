Gujarat Crime: Whistleblower Farmer Set Ablaze For Exposing Panchayat Corruption In Anand; Sarpanch & Family Arrested |

Anand: A whistle-blower farmer hailing from Ankalav in Anand district was brutally beaten up and then burnt alive for complaining about the rampant corruption in the Ambav village panchayat office. The victim, who has sustained critical burns injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the Sayaji hospital in Vadodara.

Bharat Padhiyar, who is in his 50’s had filed a complaint with Gujarat chief minister demanding thorough inquiry into the rampant corruption in the Ankalav panchayat office by the woman sarpanch and her husband.

On Sunday, the woman sarpanch Kokila Padhiyar along with her husband Dinesh Padhiyar, sons and nephew Nilesh Padhiyar, Rajesh alias Popat Padhiyar arrived in the eco car at the house of the victim and started assaulting him with wooden sticks. The woman sarpanch dragged the victim to the middle of the road in the village, poured petrol and set him ablaze.

The seriously burnt victim was admitted to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara for treatment. In this matter, the police have registered a case under the section of attempt to murder against five people, including the female sarpanch of Ambav village in Ankalav, and are conducting further investigation.

Bharatbhai Padhiyar, lying on the bed of Sayaji Hospital, said, "I had filed a petition with the District Development Officer, Taluka Development Officer, Development Commissioner and Chief Minister eight-ten days ago because of corruption in the Panchayat in our village. Despite making repeated representations to all these places, no justice was received, so we gave a statement in the media regarding this.

“On the day I gave the statement, I was threatened by the Sarpanch's husband. The next day, threats and messages were sent by other people as well, saying, 'We will not leave you alive'. The next day, I had a bhajan program at my house, so I went to the flour mill to grind the flour. Suddenly, Sarpanch Kokilaben, her husband Dineshbhai, son Nileshbhai, Rajeshbhai and one of her nephews came there in an Eco car. They beat me with a stick.They took me to the middle of the village while beating me. There Kokilaben held me, Nileshbhai poured petrol on me and Rajeshbhai lit a match. Dineshbhai kicked me and then set me on fire and fled from there.”

Hospital sources said that the condition of the victim is critical. In this case, the Ankalawe police have registered a case against a total of five people, including the sarpanch, under the sections of assault and attempt to murder and are taking action.