Srinagar Blast: 9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Go Off At J&K Police Station, Which Cracked JeM Poster Case | Latest Updates

Srinagar Blast: 9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Go Off At J&K Police Station, Which Cracked Jaish-e-Mohammed Posters Case | Latest Updates |

Srinagar: A late-night accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar killed nine people and left 27 injured, marking one of the deadliest internal mishaps in recent years. The blast occurred during the handling of explosive material seized from a major ‘white-collar’ terror module under investigation.

Massive explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, believed to be from seized ammonium nitrate.

Casualties: Reports indicate 6 to 7 people killed and around 27 to 30 injured, including multiple police personnel and forensic team officials.

1. Blast Triggered During Sample Extraction

The explosion took place while personnel were extracting samples from chemicals recovered earlier in Faridabad. The seized material, part of a massive 360-kg cache of ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, sulphur and other components, had been transported to the police station as part of the probe. Most of those killed or injured were policemen and forensic science officials working directly at the spot.

2. Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Officials have so far recovered nine bodies from the site, all shifted to the Police Control Room in Srinagar for identification. Nearly 27 people, including 24 police personnel and three civilians, were admitted to hospitals across the city. Small successive explosions following the main blast hindered the immediate entry of the bomb disposal squad and slowed rescue operations.

3. Damage to Police Station Infrastructure

The powerful explosion shattered the quiet of the area and caused extensive damage to the police station building. Authorities are assessing the structural impact while ensuring safe clearance of the remaining material.

4. J&K Cops, Paramilitary Engaged In Rescue Efforts

J&K Police, Fire Brigade and the Paramilitary rushed to the spot. The rescue operation took place whole night until the fire was finally doused off before dawn. Buildings and vehicles around were also damaged. Inspection and removal of rubble inside the police station began in the morning hours.

5. Explosives Linked to Faridabad-Based Terror Module

The explosives being examined were part of a larger cache recovered from the rented apartment of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad. The police had previously stored a section of the material at the Forensic Lab, while the bulk, including the batch that detonated, was kept at Nowgam police station where the case was registered.

6. Investigation Began After Threat Posters in Srinagar

The entire case originated in mid-October when threatening posters of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed targeting police and security forces appeared on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam. Treating it as a serious escalation, police registered a case on October 19 and launched a deep investigation.

7. CCTV Clues Led to First Arrests

Detailed analysis of CCTV footage helped identify and arrest three suspects: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid. All had prior stone-pelting cases and were captured pasting the posters.

8. Arrest of Radicalising Preacher

Interrogation of the trio led cops to Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned preacher from Shopian, believed to have radicalised several young medical professionals and facilitated the distribution of the threatening posters.

9. Key Breakthrough at Al Falah University, Faridabad

The probe eventually led police to Al Falah University, where doctors Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed were arrested. It was here that the huge quantity of chemicals used for manufacturing explosives was seized.

10. Core Module of Radicalised Doctors Under Scanner

Investigators believe the terror module was being run by three key doctors, Muzammil Ganaie (arrested), Umar Nabi (driver of the explosive-laden car that blew up near Red Fort on November 10) and Muzzaffar Rather (still absconding). The involvement of the eighth accused, Dr Adeel Rather, from whom an AK-56 rifle was recovered, continues to be examined.