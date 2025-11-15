Kashmir: Massive Explosion Inside Nowgam Police In Srinagar; Many Feared Dead; Video

A top police officer said it was an unfortunate incident, not a terrorist act. | X

Srinagar: The Srinagar city was rocked by a massive explosion at 11.15 PM on Friday, which occurred inside the police station in Nowgam, killing many police officials and some civil officers.

The Nowgam Police had recently dismantled White Collar Terror Module, which was also linked to the Red Fort attack in Delhi and confiscated a huge explosive of Ammonium Nitrate explosive. The police of the same station identified the doctor who was involved in pasting Jaish-e-Mohammad posters in the Nowgam area on 19 October 2025.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Blast happened when the FSL team, along with the Police and the Tehsildar, were inspecting the large Ammonium Nitrate explosive, which was confiscated earlier, according to the police. A top police officer said it was an unfortunate incident, not a terrorist act.

The Srinagar residents were shaken by the explosion, which occurred at 11.15 PM, when people were in their beds. The security forces rushed to the spot at the Sheikh-ul-Alam area in Nowgam police station, besides many fire tenders to douse the fire. The ambulances from various health facilities were also rushed to the spot to ferry the injured and the bodies to the nearby hospital, the official sources added.It was like old peak militancy days when explosions of various ammunition used to explode on the roads and streets. The Srinagar residents were keen to know the latest till late in the night about the Nowgam incident.

Read Also Srinagar Woman Defrauds Jewellers Of ₹17 Lakh Using Fake Cheques

It was like old peak militancy days when explosions of various ammunition used to explode on the roads and streets. The Srinagar residents were keen to know the latest till late in the night about the Nowgam incident.