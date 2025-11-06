 Srinagar Woman Defrauds Jewellers Of ₹17 Lakh Using Fake Cheques
Srinagar Woman Defrauds Jewellers Of ₹17 Lakh Using Fake Cheques

Addressing a press conference here, the dealers said that at least three jewellers -- Shah-e-Hamdan Ornaments at Lal Bazar, Maqdoomi Zevraat near Nawa Kadal, and Zarger Jewellers at Soura -- have fallen victim to the same fraudster over the past few months.

Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Srinagar: A woman fraudster allegedly cheated several jewellers in Srinagar of lakhs of rupees, local dealers said on Wednesday. According to the goldsmiths, the woman has cheated several gold and copper dealers of valuables worth lakhs of rupees through deception and fake cheques.

Addressing a press conference here, the dealers said that at least three jewellers -- Shah-e-Hamdan Ornaments at Lal Bazar, Maqdoomi Zevraat near Nawa Kadal, and Zarger Jewellers at Soura -- have fallen victim to the same fraudster over the past few months. The goldsmiths said that the incidents took place between late July and late August this year, involving losses amounting to more than Rs 17 lakh in total.

Documents displayed at the press briefing indicate that the accused, posing as a customer, would visit jewellery shops claiming she wished to show ornaments to her family before confirming the purchase. After gaining the shopkeepers’ trust, she would take the ornaments and promise to return shortly, only to switch off her phone and disappear. In one case, Shah-e-Hamdan Ornaments at Lal Bazar reported a loss of ornaments worth around Rs 5 lakh on August 21.

The shop’s owner filed an FIR the next day at Lal Bazar Police Station. Maqdoomi Zevraat near Kani Mazar, Nawa Kadal, suffered a similar fraud on August 8 with losses of approximately Rs 5 lakh. The complainant submitted a report to Police Post Bagiyas, Srinagar. Zarger Jewellers at Soura reported being duped of ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh on July 29. The owner, after approaching the Soura Police Station, said the police had promised action and were verifying details.

All three victims provided photographs, video footage, and fake bank cheques allegedly linked to a person identified as Ajaz Ahmad Khan, described in documents as a history-sheeter and gang member. The cheques were reportedly used by the accused woman to convince shopkeepers of her authenticity before fleeing with the goods. Police have initiated investigations into the matter. The victims appealed to the authorities at the press conference that efforts be made to recover the amount fraudulently taken by the imposter.

