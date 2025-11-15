Bhopal News: PHQ Order Goes For A Toss As Several Shifted Cops Return Quietly

MP News: PHQ Order Goes For A Toss As Several Shifted Cops Return Quietly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just four months after being issued the order of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to transfer cops who were posted at the same police station for long has started losing its effect. As per the order, the police personnel who had been posted at a police station for more than five years or in the same sub-division for over 10 years were to be transferred.

Around 1,000 police personnel were shifted from various police stations in Bhopal under the new order.

However, as per sources, several cops have now returned to the same stations using recommendations and influence. Surprisingly, many of these re-posting orders were issued quietly without any official announcement.

The return of the same names in new posting lists raises questions as cops transferred from stations like Bairagarh, Habibganj and Koh-e-Fiza have recently been reinstated there.

ASI Omprakash Pathak was transferred to Shahpura, but he returned to Habibganj police station. Head constable Vishnu Pratap was transferred to ACP office but was re-shifted to Koh-e-Fiza police station. Similarly, head constable Vivek Sharma was sent to the Crime Branch but is now back at Bairagarh police station.

The order had also mentioned that personnel who had been working for years in DCP, ACP and additional DCP offices should be rotated to maintain fairness. However, only a few such transfers have taken place so far and most cops continue to hold the same positions.

Meanwhile, police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that the transfer order was being followed. If any irregularities were found, action would be taken after investigation.