 MP News: Youth Consumes Poison Outside Girlfriend's Home After Family Fixes Her Arranged Marriage
A youth died after allegedly consuming poison outside his girlfriend’s home in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after learning her marriage had been fixed elsewhere. The incident occurred in Radha Colony on Friday night. He was hospitalized and kept under observation overnight but succumbed on Saturday morning, police said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
The incident happened at Radha Colony in Guna on Friday night, when the victim approached the girl's home. He requested her to accept his marriage proposal and cancel the arranged marriage. The girl, however, told him that her family would not allow her to marry him. Upset over this, he allegedly consumed poison.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Arun Rajak, son of Ramjilal Rajak. He was in a relationship with a girl for about three years and intended to marry her. The girl's family was not in favour of marrying their daughter to Arun. They fixed her wedding with another man.

The girl called Arun to inform him about her arranged marriage. She called him and said that her marriage was fixed elsewhere. Arun tried to convince her over the phone. The duo spoke for about 15-20 minutes. He asked her to reject the marriage proposal brought by his family and marry him instead. The girl refused, saying that she is under her family's pressure and that they would not agree.

Arun's maternal uncle, Karan Rajak, a resident of Rashid Colony, said that during a phone conversation, Arun told him that he was going to the girl's house to convince her in person. When the girl did not agree, he allegedly consumed poison.

Seconds later, Arun called his friend Bhola and told him that he had consumed poison. Hearing this, Bhola immediately rushed to his girlfriend's house. Arun was lying outside. He took him to the district hospital.

Unfortunately, Arun succumbed the next morning.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

