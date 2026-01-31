MP News: Youth Consumes Poison Outside Girlfriend's Home After Family Fixes Her Arranged Marriage

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth consumed poison and died after his girlfriend's marriage was fixed elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Saturday.

The victim allegedly ingested poison outside his girlfriend's home and fell unconscious on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital and remained under observation overnight; however, he succumbed the next morning on Saturday.

The incident happened at Radha Colony in Guna on Friday night, when the victim approached the girl's home. He requested her to accept his marriage proposal and cancel the arranged marriage. The girl, however, told him that her family would not allow her to marry him. Upset over this, he allegedly consumed poison.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Arun Rajak, son of Ramjilal Rajak. He was in a relationship with a girl for about three years and intended to marry her. The girl's family was not in favour of marrying their daughter to Arun. They fixed her wedding with another man.

The girl called Arun to inform him about her arranged marriage. She called him and said that her marriage was fixed elsewhere. Arun tried to convince her over the phone. The duo spoke for about 15-20 minutes. He asked her to reject the marriage proposal brought by his family and marry him instead. The girl refused, saying that she is under her family's pressure and that they would not agree.

Arun's maternal uncle, Karan Rajak, a resident of Rashid Colony, said that during a phone conversation, Arun told him that he was going to the girl's house to convince her in person. When the girl did not agree, he allegedly consumed poison.

Seconds later, Arun called his friend Bhola and told him that he had consumed poison. Hearing this, Bhola immediately rushed to his girlfriend's house. Arun was lying outside. He took him to the district hospital.

Unfortunately, Arun succumbed the next morning.