Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon Withdrawal Delayed Across The State

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing generally pleasant weather across the state today, with clear skies and mild temperatures in most areas.

In the capital Bhopal, the day started at a cool 22°C in the morning, rising to around 28°C by afternoon.

The city is seeing mostly clear skies, making it perfect for outdoor activities and sightseeing. Residents can expect a comfortable evening with temperatures dropping slightly to 23°C.

Indore experienced partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures reaching 29°C. Morning humidity was high at 85 percent, while evenings are expected to be slightly breezy. In Ujjain and Ratlam, the weather remained partly sunny, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 30°C. Gentle winds provided some relief from the afternoon heat.

Northern Madhya Pradesh cities like Gwalior, Datia, and Shivpuri are enjoying mostly sunny conditions. Gwalior recorded a high of 30°C, while mornings remained cool and comfortable.

Eastern cities such as Rewa and Satna saw scattered clouds during the day, with temperatures ranging between 27°C and 28°C. Evening skies are expected to clear, giving residents a pleasant night.

Central Madhya Pradesh cities, including Sagar, Dewas, and Sehore, reported mild weather with temperatures between 24°C and 29°C.

In the southern and forested regions, cities like Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, and Balaghat saw slightly cooler mornings around 21°C and clear skies during the day.

Meteorologists say...

Meteorologists said that while the southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from most parts of the state, some northeastern districts may still see light drizzle due to residual humidity and low-pressure systems over neighboring regions.

Wind speeds across the state are moderate at 8–15 km/h, and there are no alerts for heavy rainfall.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is enjoying a mix of sun, mild temperatures, and comfortable humidity, making it an ideal day for travel, outdoor work, and sightseeing.

Residents are advised to carry light clothing during the day and a light sweater for cooler mornings and evenings, especially in northern and southern districts.