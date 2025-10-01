 Roars Heard Again: Lion Couple Arjun & Suchitra Arrive At Siddharth Garden Zoo In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
On Tuesday, municipal commissioner and administrator G Srikanth visited and inspected the animals. These animals will be showcased for the people visiting the zoo from Wednesday onwards

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The roars of lions can be witnessed at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo after a period of almost 14 years. Under the central animal exchange programme, pairs of lions, bears, and foxes have been brought to Siddharth Garden Zoo from Shivamogga Animal Sanctuary in Karnataka.

On Tuesday, municipal commissioner and administrator G Srikanth visited and inspected the animals. These animals will be showcased for the people visiting the zoo from Wednesday onwards.

Bear Named Gajendra

Bear Named Gajendra | Sourced

The lion, Arjun (8 years), lioness, Suchitra (10 years), bear, Gajendra (4 years) and Shanti (5 years), and two foxes were brought to the zoo from Shivamogga after the exchange of white and yellow tigers from the zoo.

The lion couple is coping with the environment in the zoo now. On Tuesday, they ate 12 kg of meat, and later, both of them were released from the cage in the surrounding area. Arjun and Suchitra wandered in the open environment for a longer period and returned to the cage.

New Trick In Pune: Burglars Spray CCTV Cameras, Hit Homes In Pimple Nilakh & Vishal Nagar - VIDEOS
The zoo administration had been demanding a pair of lions for the zoo for a long time. Around 14 years ago, there were four lions in Siddharth Garden Zoo, but all of them died due to old age. Now, once again, the spectators can see the lions in the zoo. The zoo administration will be taking efforts to increase the number of lions in the zoo. A Safari Park is proposed at Mitmita, and the animals will be shifted there. Arjun and Suchitra will be kept together for some time. The local environment is favourable for breeding, the doctors said.

