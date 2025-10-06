 New York Couple Arrested After More Than 200 Animals & 95-Year-Old Woman Found Living In Filthy Conditions At Their Home
New York Couple Arrested After More Than 200 Animals & 95-Year-Old Woman Found Living In Filthy Conditions At Their Home

In a shocking case of neglect, more than 200 starving and sick animals along with a 95-year-old woman were rescued this week from what authorities described as a 'house of horrors' in Northport, Long Island.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
New York Couple Arrested After More Than 200 Animals & 95-Year-Old Woman Found Living In Filthy Conditions At Their Home

Police raided the home of Samantha Boyd, 57, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, and her boyfriend Neal Weschler, 61, on Wednesday, after receiving complaints about inhumane conditions. Inside, officers found dozens of cats, dogs, parrots, squirrels, and other animals confined to rusty cages, covered in their own waste, and left without clean food or water.

95-year-old Woman Found:

The scene extended beyond animal cruelty. Authorities discovered a 95-year-old woman upstairs, reportedly 'literally trapped' by piles of garbage so dense she could hardly move.

Legal Action:

Boyd has been charged with endangering a vulnerable elderly person and multiple counts of animal cruelty, while Weschler faces related charges. Both were taken into custody.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney condemned the situation, calling it 'deeply distressing' and promising a full investigation into how Boyd, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, was allowed to operate in such conditions.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Christ. I’m glad they were found. This is so disheartening." While one wrote, "Hoarding is a mental situation rather than crime." Another user commented, "Fortunately, there are no places where animals are kept in unsanitary conditions for profit. But who would make an arrest there?"

The rescued animals are now receiving emergency care at local shelters. Meanwhile, the elderly woman has been relocated to a safe environment.

As the investigation continues, prosecutors say further charges may be filed depending on the outcomes of veterinary and health evaluations.

