'$10 Is Enough For Whole Family'- American Woman Compares Cost Of Food Outings In India vs USA; Price Difference Will Shock You:

An American influencer living in India has sparked an online discussion after sharing her experience of dining out in India compared to the United States, highlighting the vast difference in affordability. She shared in her reel that the difference between the cost of eating out in India compared to the US is 'outrageous.'

Kristen Fischer, who posts on Instagram under the handle @kristenfischer3, shared a post explaining why she loves going out to eat with her family in India. According to her, dining out in India allows her family of six to enjoy a fulfilling three-course meal in affordable price than it would cost in the US.

“One thing I love about living in India is that we get to go out to eat at restaurants much more often than we ever could in the USA,” she wrote. “Our family of 6 can go out and order 3 starters, 3 entrees, and dessert, all for less than the equivalent of 10 US dollars. A similar meal in the US would cost close to $100 total.”

Fischer also pointed out how tipping culture in America has been going out of hand, making dining out even more expensive for families. “Don’t even get me started on tipping culture in America because that has gotten completely out of hand,” she added.

Her post has since resonated with thousands of social media users, many agreeing with her observation while others debated the reasons behind the sharp price gap.

For Fischer, affordable meals are just one of the many reasons she cherishes her life in India. “There are many reasons I love living in India, and this is definitely one of them,” she concluded.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "You're absolutely right! Eating in restaurants is definitely cheaper in India! And tipping is not necessary either! The best thing is the variety of food on the menu!! The choice is much more like North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, etc & every food has its own special flavor & level of spice!"

While one wrote, "So true I miss food. I keep telling my husband same thing. Plus if you dont wanna go out you have swiggy, zomato."