Bizarre! Drunk Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Rajendranagar After Friend Fails To Return ₹1,500 Loan; Police Rescue Him Safely - VIDEO

Drunk Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar (Telangana), October 05: In a shocking incident, a man in an inebriated state climbed a high-tension electricity pole after his friend failed to return ₹1,500 which he had borrowed from him. There are reports that the man climbed the tower and also shouted slogans like "Jai Telangana" and "Police Down Down" from atop the tower. He was reportedly upset and accused them of not registering his complaint against his friend.

The incident reportedly took place in the Mailardevpally Police Station limits of Rajendranagar on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the man has been identified as Venugopal (30), who lives in Vambay Colony in Mailardevpally area. Venugopal is reportedly an alcohol addict and often fights with his wife under the influence of alcohol.

Argument Over ₹1,500 Loan

Venugopal had earier lent ₹1,500 to one of his friends. However, when the friend did not return the money despite repeated requests, Venugopal’s wife began pressuring him to recover the amount. Frustrated by the situation, Venugopal decided to go to the Mailardevpally Police Station to file a complaint.

On Sunday, he went to the police station under the influence of alcohol and demanded immediate action against his friend. The police asked him to sit for a while and calm down before filing the complaint.

Drama at the Police Station

Feeling that the police were not taking his complaint seriously, Venugopal suddenly came out of the police station and climbed an 11 kV high-tension electric pole located just outside the police station. From the top of the pole, he began shouting angrily and threatened to jump and end his life if his issue was not resolved.

Police Cut Power Supply, Save the Man

To prevent a tragedy, police officials immediately cut off the power supply in the area and tried to convince him to come down safely. After a long struggle, the police managed to convince Venugopal to climb down the pole.

The police took a sigh of relief as the tense situation came under control. They later counselled Venugopal and sent him home safely.

Police Statement

Police said that the man’s actions were the result of frustration combined with intoxication. The public should not take such extreme steps over small disputes and instead seek help through proper legal channels.