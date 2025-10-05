 MP News: Man Beats 2 Street Puppies To Death In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Animal Lovers After CCTV Footage Goes Viral
MP News: Man Beats 2 Street Puppies To Death In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Animal Lovers After CCTV Footage Goes Viral

According to information, the incident took place around 1:30 am on October 4. The accused was identified as Guththal Chakraborty.

Updated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
MP News: Man Beats 2 Street Puppies To Death In Jabalpur; Outrage Among Animal Lovers After CCTV Footage Goes Viral | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where 2 street puppies were beaten to death. 

The incident was reported from Jagriti Nagar in Jabalpur which was captured in a CCTV installed in the locality. The footage shows a man beating the animals mercilessly with sticks. 

As the video of the act surfaced, animal lovers approached the Gohalpur police station demanding strict action against the accused. Police have registered a case into the matter and started an investigation.

Accused was irked due to puppies’ barking

According to information, the incident took place around 1:30 am on October 4. The accused was identified as Guththal Chakraborty and was reportedly disturbed by the barking of stray puppies. 

He opened his gate and attacked them with sticks - killing one instantly and repeatedly hitting the second one until it died. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Protest on Sunday

On Sunday, a large number of dog lovers gathered at the Gohalpur police station, submitting a written complaint and demanding that strict legal action be taken. They said that under Indian law, killing an animal can lead to imprisonment of up to 5 years.

Some local animal rights activists have also written to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, sharing the video and urging her to take notice of the cruelty. 

Activists said that such violent incidents against street dogs have occurred in the city before, and strong action is necessary to prevent them in the future.

