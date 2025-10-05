 MP News: Jabalpur Passengers Frustrated As Kashi And Tapti Ganga Express Run Over 10 Hours Late
Railway authorities have sent delay notifications to passengers through phone messages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain and strong winds in Gorakhpur and Chapra on Friday caused major delays for trains passing through Jabalpur, leaving many passengers frustrated.

The Kashi Express (train number 15018) from Gorakhpur to LTT and the Tapti Ganga Express (train number 19046) from Udhna to Chapra were both affected.

Fallen Trees and Track Obstructions Cause Hours-Long Delays

Fallen trees and other obstructions on the tracks forced authorities to stop the trains temporarily on Saturday, resulting in long delays.

The Kashi Express, which was scheduled to reach Jabalpur early morning, finally arrived around 10:15 PM on Saturday night. The Tapti Ganga Express, expected in Jabalpur by Sunday morning 7 AM, reached only at 1:10 AM. Both trains were running nearly 10–11 hours late.

Other trains using the same route were also delayed. Train number 12166 from Gorakhpur to LTT and train number 11038 from Gorakhpur to Pune are running 3–5 hours behind schedule and were expected to reach Jabalpur between 7 AM and 8 AM.

Passengers Face Inconvenience as Trains Arrive Late in Jabalpur

Passengers traveling on these trains, especially those using intermediate stations, expressed frustration over the sudden delays. Many reported inconvenience in planning onward journeys and connecting transport.

Officials advised travelers to check updates before planning trips, as heavy rain and fallen trees continue to affect train schedules in the region.

