MP News: State's Investors’ Session Being Held For First Time In Northeast Region; CM Mohan Yadav Will Meet Representatives From Bhutan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An investment session of Madhya Pradesh is being organised for the first time in the country’s northeast region.

In the session, being held in Guwahati on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with the industrialists wishing to invest in MP. Apart from the representatives of the northeast state, Yadav will also interact with those of Bhutan.

The consul general of the Royal Bhutan Consulate in Guwahati, Thinley Namgyal, will also address the session.

Agriculture and food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, cement, mining, engineering, petrochemicals and chemicals, tourism, renewable energy equipment, plastics, and the polymer industry will be discussed at the session. Guwahati is a hub of the pharmaceuticals and cement industry.

Managing Director of Dhanuka Group Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka and the director of BMG Informatics Private Limited Jaydeep Gupta will also address the session.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-to-one interactions with the representatives of investors and industries for setting up projects in MP.

CM offers prayers at Kamakhya temple

Chief Minister visited Kamakhya temple on Saturday. He was accompanied by his wife, Seema Yadav. He also met Uttam Swami Maharaj.

[Story by Staff Reporter]