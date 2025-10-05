MP News: Man Slashes Wife’s Nose Over Suspicion Of Character In Gwalior, Flees After Attack | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attacked his wife with a knife and cut her nose after an argument in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place on Saturday evening in front of Hotel Fly-In under Gwalior police station limits.

It is said that the victim was on her way to work when her husband stopped her near the hotel, abused her and then attacked her with a knife. He grabbed her by the neck and slashed her nose. The accused then fled the scene after threatening her.

As soon as informed, police arrived and took the injured woman to the hospital for treatment. Later that night, a case was registered based on her complaint.

The woman, a 35-year-old resident of Ramtapura, currently lives separately from her husband and stays on rent near Char Shahar Naka with her daughter.

She told the police that her husband often suspected her character, which led to frequent fights. Due to constant disputes, she had decided to live separately some time ago.

After the attack, police launched a search operation to find the accused but he is still absconding. Gwalior Police Station in-charge Mirza Asif Baig said that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused soon.