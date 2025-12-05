MP News: Hubby Watches Friend Raping His Wife Via CCTV LIVE On Phone; Rushes To Home & Calls Cops In Guna

AI-Generate Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A case of sexual assault has come to light where a man allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman repeatedly for past one year in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The case came to light when her husband installed CCTV at his home and saw his friend sexually exploiting his wife live on his mobile phone.

According to information, accused Ansar Qureshi befriended the victim’s husband, gained their confidence due to his senior age, and began frequent visits to their home.

The victim, reportedly, is the second wife of the husband. The couple has a five-year-old son and the wife is originally from Odisha.

About a year ago, following a dispute between the woman and her husband over visiting her parental home, she sought Qureshi's help to reconcile the matter. Exploiting this situation, Qureshi first attempted to assault her, which she resisted.

Later, when the husband was away and the child at school, Qureshi forced himself on the woman and threatened to kill her husband and son if she spoke out. Fear silenced her, and Qureshi continued to abuse her regularly.

Hubby watches live on phone

Unknown to Qureshi, the husband installed CCTV cameras at home for security. One day, while at his shop, the husband saw live footage of the assault on his phone.

The wife broke down and revealed the ordeal she was bearing past a year on confrontation with her husband. The woman warned Qureshi about the cameras during his next visit which made him forcibly seize the memory card.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj submitted a memorandum to the local collector in response. They accused Qureshi of sexual exploitation, threats, and pushing the woman towards prostitution.

Police have arrested Ansar Qureshi and initiated investigations into this case.