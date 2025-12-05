MP News: 10 Passengers Injured After Bus Overturns In Chhatarpur; Woman Critical |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus bus lost control and overturned injuring 10 passengers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred on Khaddi Pahara Road in the Gaurihar police station area.

Woman in critical condition

Immediately after the accident, local residents and police arrived at the scene, pulled the injured out of the bus, and sent them to the hospital for treatment. An elderly woman is reported to be in critical condition.

According to information received, passenger bus number MP 16 P 0276 overturned near Khaddi Pahara in the Gaurihar police station area on Thursday morning.

A total of 10 passengers were injured in the accident, including an elderly woman who is reported to be in critical condition, while others suffered minor injuries.

According to reports, the bus was traveling from Chandla to Chhatarpur and suddenly lost control while crossing the road near Khaddi Pahara and fell into a field on the side of the road.

Police and ambulances arrived at the scene as soon as the incident was reported. All the injured were immediately sent to Gaurihar Hospital for treatment, where their treatment is ongoing.

Gaurihar Police Station in-charge Sandeep Dixit said that 8-10 people were injured in the bus accident and have been sent to Gaurihar Hospital.

(Inputs from FP News Service)