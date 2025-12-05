MP News: Sidhi High School Principal Under EOW's Radar; Searches Underway At 3 Properties

MP News: EOW Conducts Search At Three Properties Of Sidhi High School Principal | Representative Image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) carried out searches at the properties of High School Principal Abhimanyu Singh in Sidhi district, on Friday morning.

According to information, a 50-member EOW team is conducting searches at three locations. It began around 5 am when Singh and his family were asleep.

Teams simultaneously reached his residence at Unchi Haveli in Sidhi city, his ancestral house in Madwas village and another property in the Kusmi area.

According to sources, when the team knocked on his door, Abhimanyu Singh opened it and around 13 officers entered the house immediately.

Similar actions took place at the other two locations, where local police had been deployed for security.

EOW’s acting inspector Harish Kumar Dwivedi said the searches are based on a complaint filed 2 months ago at the Rewa EOW office.

Initial investigation found the allegations to be true, after which a large-scale operation was planned.

The team is scanning laptops, documents related to vehicles, bank accounts, land records and property papers linked to the principal.

Dwivedi said several important documents have already been recovered and the investigation is progressing quickly. Teams will remain at the locations until the action is completed.

Police personnel from Sidhi Police Line are assisting the EOW after a request for support was sent to the Superintendent of Police.