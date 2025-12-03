MP News: Company Secures ₹226 Crore Tender With Fake Tender; EOW Registers FIR | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A company allegedly secured a ₹226 crore tender using fake documents in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, prompting the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to intervene and register a case on Wednesday.

According to information, the tender was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited.

The accused firm, Kailash Devbuild India Private Limited, had won the contract for constructing high-tension power lines and substations.

The company reportedly submitted a fake performance certificate to obtain the tender. It had taken contracts for building 220 kV substations and a 220 kV wind-farm pooling substation.

The performance certificate was shown as issued by Inoxwind Infrastructure Service Limited, a Noida-based company.

However, when EOW reached the company during the investigation, it denied issuing any such certificate, confirming it to be fake.

3 accused booked

After the findings, the EOW registered an FIR against the Managing Director of Devbuild India Private Limited Kailash Kumar Shukla and directors Seema Shukla and Bhanu Shukla.

They have been booked under Sections 34, 420, 465, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC.

The EOW is further investigating the financial transactions and the conspiracy behind preparing fake documents.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

