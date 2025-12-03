MP News: Chhatarpur Collector Issues Show-Cause Notice To Naib Tehsildar For Slapping Student Asking For Fertiliser Token

MP News: Chhatarpur Collector Issues Show-Cause Notice To Naib Tehsildar For Slapping Student Asking For Fertiliser | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal issued a show-cause notice against Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai who was spotted slapping a student asking for fertiliser on Wednesday.

Notably, the matter went viral on social media through a video, which was seriously reviewed by the Collector.

Jaiswal then issued a show-cause notice to Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai of Saura Mandal for negligence and misconduct in government duty.

The notice states that her behavior violates the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

Explanation sought within 24 hours

The Collector has asked the officer to submit her explanation by Wednesday itself, clarifying why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

The notice further mentions that if her response is not satisfactory or not submitted on time, one-sided disciplinary action will be initiated.

What was the matter?

A video showing a woman Naib Tehsildar allegedly slapping a student went viral on social media on Wednesday, sparking widespread outrage.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur and the official was identified as Ritu Singhai.

The student, named Gudiya, said she has been visiting the centre for the past two months to get fertiliser but has not received it so far.

When she asked for a token, the officer allegedly told her that tokens would be given only to men, not women. When she repeated her request, the officer reportedly slapped her.

(Inputs from FP News Service)