Bhopal Power Cut Plan February 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Kamla Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on February 5, 2026, due to planned electricity maintenance and line shifting work.

The power department has announced that supply will remain affected in different areas at different times to carry out conductor stringing, 11 kV line shifting, and other repair works. People are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Sunmark G’pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers BPL, Shrao Engineering Works Part-1, Farmer Engineers BPL, Alco Electro Strips, Sainath Enterprises BPL, BL Enterprises BPL, Presscom Industries Govindpura Bhopal, Vishvakarma Fabrication

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Work: Covered conductor stringing under SSTD

Area: Jai Krishna Education Society, Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Kha, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Harsiddhi Campus, Dwarka Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bal Bharti School and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Nawab Colony, Dal Mill, Chhola, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Shiv Nagar Phases I, II, III, IV, Hindustan Petroleum, FCI, Godown areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Kamla Nagar, Khwaza Colony, Rajeev Nagar A-Sector

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Bhairopur, TATA Motors, Audi Showroom and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Work: RDSS scheme conductor stringing, ABS installation and partial line shifting

Area: BDA Colony, LIG, MIG, HIG, Rajput Dhaba

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Work: Line maintenance work

Area: Saket Nagar (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 3C), BSNL Exchange Office, Pandit Bheemsen Joshi Apartment, Ravindranath Tagore Complex

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Work: Line maintenance work

Officials said the shutdowns are necessary to improve safety and ensure smooth power supply in the future. Residents and business owners are advised to take necessary precautions during the scheduled hours.