 Bhopal Power Cut Plan February 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Kamla Nagar & More Check Full List
Several areas of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on February 5 due to maintenance, conductor stringing, and 11 kV line shifting work. Electricity supply will remain affected between 10 AM and 5 PM in different localities, including Govindpura, Saket Nagar, Chhola, Kamla Nagar, and BDA Colony. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on February 5, 2026, due to planned electricity maintenance and line shifting work.

The power department has announced that supply will remain affected in different areas at different times to carry out conductor stringing, 11 kV line shifting, and other repair works. People are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: Sunmark G’pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers BPL, Shrao Engineering Works Part-1, Farmer Engineers BPL, Alco Electro Strips, Sainath Enterprises BPL, BL Enterprises BPL, Presscom Industries Govindpura Bhopal, Vishvakarma Fabrication
Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Work: Covered conductor stringing under SSTD

Area: Jai Krishna Education Society, Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Kha, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Harsiddhi Campus, Dwarka Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bal Bharti School and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Nawab Colony, Dal Mill, Chhola, Chhola Dussehra Ground, Shiv Nagar Phases I, II, III, IV, Hindustan Petroleum, FCI, Godown areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Kamla Nagar, Khwaza Colony, Rajeev Nagar A-Sector
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Work: Shifting of 11 kV line by STC

Area: Bhairopur, TATA Motors, Audi Showroom and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Work: RDSS scheme conductor stringing, ABS installation and partial line shifting

Area: BDA Colony, LIG, MIG, HIG, Rajput Dhaba
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Work: Line maintenance work

Area: Saket Nagar (2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 3C), BSNL Exchange Office, Pandit Bheemsen Joshi Apartment, Ravindranath Tagore Complex
Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Work: Line maintenance work

Officials said the shutdowns are necessary to improve safety and ensure smooth power supply in the future. Residents and business owners are advised to take necessary precautions during the scheduled hours.

