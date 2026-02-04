 MP News: Devotional Film ‘Narmade Har’ Shooting Begins In Mandleshwar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
MP News: ‘Narmade Har’ Shooting Begins In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The shooting of the devotional film Narmade Har officially began on Tuesday at the historic Shri Ram Temple in Mandleshwar.

Rituals and prayers were offered to Maa Narmada and Lord Ganesha at the temple premises, followed by the muhurat shot.

The film is being produced under the banners of Soham Hamsa Production and Narmada Niranjani. Based on the divine glory of Maa Narmada, the film portrays the spiritual journey of the difficult Narmada Parikrama and the spirit of selfless service.

The makers aim to present Narmada culture and the deep faith of parikrama devotees on a global platform.

The film’s shooting will continue for the next 10 to 15 days at various ghats, lanes and heritage sites of Mandleshwar. Dignitaries present at the event congratulated the director, cast and technical team.

Local residents have expressed excitement over the filming activity, considering it a matter of pride for the town. Many believe the film will inspire people toward spirituality and service.

