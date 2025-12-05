 MP News: Students Caught Cheating During Exams At Gwalior's Jiwaji University--VIDEO
MP News: Students Caught Cheating During Exams At Gwalior's Jiwaji University--VIDEO

The matter came to light after the university received information about widespread cheating at the centre. Acting on this, the principal of the lead college and flying squad in-charge, Prof. Ramawadhesh Sharma, reached the examination hall with his team for a surprise inspection.

Friday, December 05, 2025
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major case of mass cheating has been exposed during Jiwaji University’s ongoing examinations on Thursday.

Several students were reportedly copying openly during their exams.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that teachers and staff members are checking the students’ desks, searching their belongings, and snatching answer sheets from those who were found cheating.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the incident took place at the Government College in Mehgaon, Bhind district, where students of the BSc and BEd fifth semester were reportedly copying openly during their exams.

The matter came to light after the university received information about widespread cheating at the centre.

Acting on this, the principal of the lead college and flying squad in-charge, Prof. Ramawadhesh Sharma, reached the examination hall with his team for a surprise inspection.

As soon as the flying squad entered, students were caught using unfair means in the classroom.

article-image

The sudden inspection created panic in the examination hall, and several students were left shocked and confused as the team confiscated unfair materials.

Officials said that the flying squad immediately collected details of the students involved and recorded the irregularities. A full report of the incident will be sent to Jiwaji University for further action.

The university is expected to take strict steps against both the students caught cheating and any staff members who may have failed to control the situation.

The episode has raised serious questions about exam management and supervision at the centre, prompting demands for tighter monitoring in future examinations.

