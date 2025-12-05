 MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured On Pretext Of Chips, Raped By 2 Men In Harda
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured On Pretext Of Chips, Raped By 2 Men In Harda

MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured On Pretext Of Chips, Raped By 2 Men In Harda

According to information, the child’s parents at first did not understand what had happened. The girl was in pain, and it took the family nearly two days to realise that something serious was wrong. Once they understood her condition, they informed the village kotwar and the anganwadi worker. The matter then reached the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Harda. The accused lured her on pretext of buying Kurkure, and took her to an isolated place, where they took turns to rape her.

The main accused was arrested by police on Friday, while search for the second man is still underway.

Read Also
MP News: Sickle Cell Patient Pushed, Subjected To Abusive Language By Lab Technician After He Asks...
article-image

The incident came to light from a tribal village in Harda district on Tuesday afternoon, creating shock and concern in the area.

The incident took place under the Chhipabad police station limits.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperatures And Foggy Conditions; Light Rainfall Anticipated On Friday
'No Restriction On Hijab': Mumbai's Vivek Vidyalaya & Junior College Issues Clarification Amid Row
'No Restriction On Hijab': Mumbai's Vivek Vidyalaya & Junior College Issues Clarification Amid Row
17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
17 Lakh Silver Jewellery Items Hallmarked Within Just Three Months Of The Government Making HUID Mandatory
India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity
India’s Year In Search 2025: The A-to-Z Trends And Meanings That Defined The Nation’s Curiosity

According to information, the child’s parents at first did not understand what had happened. The girl was in pain, and it took the family nearly two days to realise that something serious was wrong.

Once they understood her condition, they informed the village kotwar and the anganwadi worker. The matter then reached the police.

Police acted quickly. The girl and her mother were taken to the police station and later to Khirkiya Hospital for medical care.

Doctors examined the child and referred her for further treatment. Hospital staff said she is stable and receiving proper care.

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior; Firefighters Battle For Seven...
article-image

As per early reports, the two men had called the girl to their house by offering her snacks like kurkure and chocolates. Both men are said to be related to the family.

Police arrested one of the accused within a few hours of learning about the case. A search is on for the second person, and teams are carrying out continuous checks in nearby areas.

The incident has caused worry in the village, and police have assured strict action against those involved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Roadside In Chhatarpur, Family Flags Missing Belongings

MP News: 45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Roadside In Chhatarpur, Family Flags Missing Belongings

MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured On Pretext Of Chips, Raped By 2 Men In Harda

MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Lured On Pretext Of Chips, Raped By 2 Men In Harda

Bhopal News: Stone Pelting, Vandalism In Kolar Over Old Dispute

Bhopal News: Stone Pelting, Vandalism In Kolar Over Old Dispute

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior; Firefighters Battle For Seven...

MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior; Firefighters Battle For Seven...

MP News: Sickle Cell Patient Pushed, Subjected To Abusive Language By Lab Technician After He Asks...

MP News: Sickle Cell Patient Pushed, Subjected To Abusive Language By Lab Technician After He Asks...