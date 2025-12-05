Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Hangs Self In Vallabh Bhavan Area; No Suicide Note Found |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy, a student of class 10, reportedly hanged himself to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at his home near Vallabh Bhavan in Bhopal.

Police said no suicide note was found, so the reason behind the incident is still unknown. A case has been registered, and investigation has begun.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Ambedkar (15) and lived with his family near Vallabh Bhavan. After returning home from school on Thursday, he reportedly hanged himself. At the time of the incident, he was alone at home.

Investigation launched

His father is an auto driver who had gone to work. His mother, who works as a domestic help, was also out. While his sister was at tuition and his brother was not at home.

When his mother returned, she found Krishna hanging. Shocked and panicked, she immediately brought him down and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Late Thursday night, police received information about the matter and registered a case. During the spot inspection, police did not find any suicide note. Further investigation is underway.