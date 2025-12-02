MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Found Hanging From School Boundary Wall In Ratlam; No Suicide Note Found

MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Found Hanging From School Boundary Wall In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was found hanging from a boundary wall railing of a shut CM Rise School in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Tuesday morning.

According to information, the inicident occurred on Mandi Road in Ratlam. The deceased was identified as Bhanupratap Singh Rathore, a resident of Indira Colony.

His body was discovered around 6:30 am by passersby, who immediately informed his family members and the police.

According to police officials, Bhanupratap had tied a noose using a thin cotton towel and was found hanging with his face pressed against the school wall.

Sub-Inspector MI Khan from Raoti police station reached the spot with a police team, prepared a Panchnama and sent the body to Ratlam Medical College for post-mortem.

No suicide note was found

During the initial investigation, police found no suicide note. The youth’s mobile phone, discovered in his pocket, was switched off and seized for further examination. Officers said that the body was stiff which indicated the incident likely occurred late at night.

Bhanupratap was unmarried and the youngest of three brothers. He was survived by his mother; his father had passed away earlier.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to know the reasons leading to Bhanupratap's suicide.